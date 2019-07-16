{{featured_button_text}}
Family Dollar sign

A Family Dollar sign.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE

JEROME — Family Dollar, a convenience retailer, has announced the town's renovated store’s grand re-opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1015 South Lincoln Ave. The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag. 

In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty essentials, household products and seasonal items. Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Jerome community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesman said in a statement. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”

Stores typically employ six to 10 associates. To apply, go to FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.

