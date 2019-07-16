JEROME — Family Dollar, a convenience retailer, has announced the town's renovated store’s grand re-opening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1015 South Lincoln Ave. The event will feature gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and family entertainment. In addition, the first 50 customers will receive a gift card and reusable shopping bag.
In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty essentials, household products and seasonal items. Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Jerome community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesman said in a statement. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
Stores typically employ six to 10 associates. To apply, go to FamilyDollar.com/careers or by visiting the store location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.