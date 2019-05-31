TWIN FALLS — Family Dollar is in the process of a major renovation and rebranding effort, and a Twin Falls store is the next to reopen after changes.
The Family Dollar at 1746 Addison Ave. E. will have a grand reopening from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Festivities include gift basket raffles, giveaways, free samples and entertainment.
The newly renovated store features $1 Dollar Tree merchandise and expanded product selections.
A Family Dollar spokesperson said the chain is opening 550 new stores this year under the Family Dollar and Dollar Tree names. The company is also renovating 1,000 Family Dollar stores, “re-bannering” 200 stores to Dollar Tree stores and closing as many as 390 locations.
A complete list of projects or a timeline has not been released. Family Dollar of Wendell already had a grand reopening earlier this month after similar renovations.
Family Dollar’s website lists 11 stores in the Magic Valley. There are four Dollar Tree stores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.