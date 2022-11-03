Fall vinyl pop-up sale brings a variety of records to Twin Falls

Audiophiles are often scratching their heads when looking for vinyl around Twin Falls. That all changed for a few hours Thursday evening when Koto Brewing Company teamed up with Modern Sounds Vinyl and Music, as well as 1332 Records, to offer a fall vinyl pop-up sale.
The record store owners brought moving boxes of vinyl for prospective buyers to browse through.
Carlos Solorzano shops Modern Sounds Vinyl and Music along with 1332 Records during their fall pop up vinyl sale Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Koto Brewing Co. in downtown Twin Falls. Solorzano usually has to travel to Boise to shop their vinyl selections.
Modern Sounds Vinyl and Music owner Derek Anderson helps a customer during his pop up vinyl shop Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Koto Brewing Co. in downtown Twin Falls. The companies usually come set up shop every few months at the brewery.
A boxed set of the Sugarhill Gang is seen for sale during the Modern Sounds Vinyl and Music and 1332 Records' fall pop-up vinyl sale Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Koto Brewing Co. in downtown Twin Falls. Boxes full of records were for sale.