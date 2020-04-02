Facing eviction from your apartment? This new Idaho court order could buy you time

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Most eviction proceedings in Idaho have been temporarily suspended following an order from the Idaho Supreme Court responding to the coronavirus.

The court has ordered the suspension through April 15 of court hearings, including civil and criminal trials, by all magistrate and district courts across the state. It is allowing only emergency proceedings involving in-custody arraignments and preliminary hearings, juvenile detention, child protection and adoption hearings, termination of parental rights, mental health commitments and a limited number of other civil proceedings.

The order drew praise from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and two nonprofit groups that help struggling families.

“I believe it would be entirely within the state’s purview to just say out loud, that we’re going to have as policy that evictions don’t occur,” McLean said during a press conference Wednesday. “But I am pleased that the courts took the task of saying they weren’t going to process them, because that effectively places a moratorium on evictions except for those where drugs are being made and held.”

McLean said she understands that landlords need to make their mortgage payments, as well. But she feels the Supreme Court made the right decision to hold off on evictions for now.