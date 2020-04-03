Even with everyone stuck at home, the phones aren't ringing for plumbers, electricians and HVAC techs

“When you have a family of four or five people that potentially could be home non-stop, that puts a lot more stress on your plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems, which causes things to fail,” Magic Electric, Plumbing, Heating and Air owner Billy Salts said. Salts noted that activity in Boise has fallen far more dramatically than in Twin Falls.

There are a handful of reasons that even though so many are at home, so few are needing home repairs.

For one, people don’t know how long the recession is going to last, so people are holding onto their money, Petruzzelli said.

Plus, many have more free time on their hands and might be more willing to tackle minor issues on their own rather than call a professional.

On top of that, it’s often older folks,who don’t want to grapple with plumbing, heating or electric issues on their own, who call for services. Many of those people might be limiting the number of visitors coming into their homes.

“I think a lot of people just have a lot of fear right now,” Dynamic Plumbing owner Josh Taylor said.

Caywood said he had a client who “asked to just talk to me through the door in the garage.”