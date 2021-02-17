Espresso explosion: A look at 7 new Magic Valley coffee shops

TWIN FALLS — At least seven coffee shops — and almost certainly more — have opened in the last year in the Magic Valley.
Coffee shop owners and managers the Times-News talked to mostly said their businesses are relatively pandemic-proof — especially the ones that have drive-thrus.
If you feel like trying a new cup of joe, here's a rundown of the seven new businesses.
Double Shot
Location: 875 Shoshone St S, Twin Falls
Open since: Two months ago
Origin story: Double Shot got its start in Chubbuck, then moved to Pocatello. The Twin Falls store is the second location.
What is your signature drink? The Tom Catt Latte. “It’s a caramel-sauce latte with cinnamon and vanilla syrup and cinnamon sprinkles on top,” manager Christina Robinson said.
There are so many places to get coffee. What makes you stand out? “We roast all of our own beans in Pocatello and we home-make our whipped cream,” Robinson said. “I just think that our shop is a little bit more like going to a small diner, rather than like a Denny’s.”
Full Steam Espresso
Location: 2nd South Market on Second Avenue in downtown Twin Falls.
Open since: Jan. 1, 2021
Origin story: First location opened in 2017 in the Lynwood Shopping Center near Twin Falls’ Five Points intersection. Owned by husband and wife Matthew and Summer Brander.
What is your signature drink? The Atomic is one of Full Steam’s most popular drinks, co-owner Matthew Brander said. It includes white mocha (espresso), hazelnut and caramel drizzle.
There are so many places to get coffee. What makes you stand out? “We’re more about the science (of coffee) here … we are specialty coffee,” Matthew Brander said. “I’m very specific on the roast, the different flavors, how everything works together … consistency … which is really different from a lot of these other coffee shops.” Brander roasts Full Steam's coffee beans himself and he noted that Full Steam can craft drinks to the customer’s exact specifications. If you're very particular about your coffee, say you want more or less caffeine, they can fine-tune your cup of joe.
Cozy Coffee
Location: 520 S. Oneida St, Rupert
Open since: August 2020
Origin story: Owner Tayller Phillips started the first Cozy Coffee in 2019 in Heyburn. "I felt Rupert didn't really have much, didn't have a coffee shop at all," Phillips said. "I just felt like Rupert needed a quick drive-thru."
What is your signature drink? My Daddy’s Mocha. “It’s a white-chocolate Snickers, and it’s my dad’s very favorite drink,” Phillips said. “I’m definitely a daddy’s girl, so I had to make that one on our menu.”
There are so many places to get coffee. What makes you stand out? “I’m local, from here, not a chain,” Phillips said. "I grew up here."
Top Cat Java and Cafe
Location: 102 S 300 W, Rupert
Open since: Oct. 12, 2020
Origin story: Started by two Mini-Cassia sisters, Valerie Harris and Jamie Valesco. “Our mom is the one that initially has given us the influence or inspiration to fulfill our dream,” Harris said.
What is your signature drink? Boba (bubble tea). “It’s similar to a shake,” Harris said, “with tapioca fruit-flavored balls on the bottom.” On the cafe side, Harris said their specialty is the Top Cat burger and breakfast burritos.
There are so many places to get coffee. What makes you stand out? “We’re a family environment,” Harris said, adding that Top Cat has a drive-thru and in-house seating.
Java
Location: 1726 Harrison St N, Twin Falls (between the Black Bear Diner and La Quinta on Pole Line)
Open since: Dec. 15, 2020
Origin story: This is the sixth Java. There’s one in Ketchum (the original), Hailey, two in Boise and now two in Twin Falls.
What is your signature drink? “Our Bowl of Soul,” manager Jana McNurlin said. “We’re famous for it.” McNurlin said people come from all over just to try the drink. “It’s pretty much a souped-up mocha ... It has Mexican chocolate, homemade whipped cream made with extra love.”
There are so many places to get coffee. What makes you stand out? “I think it’s definitely our Mexican chocolate and our coffee,” McNurlin said. “We get it shipped to us from San Diego (Cafe Moto).” McNurlin also noted that Java’s coffees are fair trade and organic.
Java Espress
Location: 126 Eastland Dr, Twin Falls
Open since: July 20, 2020
Origin story: Java Espress got started in Idaho Falls in 1993. There are now nine locations, all in Idaho, including two in Twin Falls.
What is your signature drink? “Probably the white carmellow,” manager Amy Morrow said. “It’s white chocolate, caramel and toasted marshmallow.”
There are so many places to get coffee. What makes you stand out? “I think we have the best coffee in town, friendly service — we have a very big menu, we have smoothies that are made with real fruit, there’s no added sugars or anything like that,” Morrow said.
The Human Bean
Location: 161 Addison Ave W, Twin Falls
Open since: July 1, 2020
Origin story: The Human Bean started in 1998 in Ashland, Oregon. The company now has more than 200 locations in 20 states either open or under development. Husband and wife Shannon Troop and Estella Evans started the Twin Falls location.
What is your signature drink? “It’s got to be the Snowy Mocha,” co-owner Estella Evans said. “It’s Ghiradelli white-chocolate (espresso).”
There are so many places to get coffee. What makes you stand out? “We really cater to the real coffee drinker,” Evans said. “And we have drip coffee. It’s very good, very quality coffee.”