Espresso explosion: A look at 7 new Magic Valley coffee shops

There are so many places to get coffee. What makes you stand out? “We’re more about the science (of coffee) here … we are specialty coffee,” Matthew Brander said. “I’m very specific on the roast, the different flavors, how everything works together … consistency … which is really different from a lot of these other coffee shops.” Brander roasts Full Steam's coffee beans himself and he noted that Full Steam can craft drinks to the customer’s exact specifications. If you're very particular about your coffee, say you want more or less caffeine, they can fine-tune your cup of joe.