Entrepreneurs seize pandemic opportunities to start or grow businesses

McCurdy said the Magic Valley may have lost some business opportunities during the last nine months, but it has remained in better shape than other parts of the country.

In some places, he said, development organizations are struggling to find businesses willing to take the risks to build or expand right now, and they can’t get the relief funding available out to them.

How the economic climate changes over the long haul will be interesting, he said.

More people now work remotely for companies, and they may decide to relocate to more rural areas like the Magic Valley.

Murray said it appears that Californians and people from other states are migrating to Idaho because they don’t like the lockdowns in their states.

“People vote with their feet,” he said.

Other reasons they are migrating to Idaho include fewer regulations and a good sense of place, he said.

“I would rather live in the area that has higher population growth than higher job growth even, because I think that it’s a signal that you have a good quality of life,” Murray said.

Optimism spurring growth