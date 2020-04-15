Employee at Idaho meat-rendering plant dead after April 7 accident, OSHA says
0 comments

Employee at Idaho meat-rendering plant dead after April 7 accident, OSHA says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency ambulance crash

KUNA — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of an employee at an Idaho meat-rendering plant.

An employee at a plant owned by Darling Ingredients died last week in an accident at the Kuna facility on 18305 South Cole Road, according to the OSHA inspection report.

The international meat processing corporation is based in Texas and owns more than 200 plants, including a second Idaho plant in Twin Falls. Inspection records on file with the U.S. Department of Labor show that Darling Ingredients received fines and violations at plants in several states since 2018, but none in Idaho.

U.S. Department of Labor spokesman Jose Carnevali confirmed that OSHA was investigating the April 7 fatality but declined to comment further because it’s an open case.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News