Employee at Idaho meat-rendering plant dead after April 7 accident, OSHA says

KUNA — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of an employee at an Idaho meat-rendering plant.

An employee at a plant owned by Darling Ingredients died last week in an accident at the Kuna facility on 18305 South Cole Road, according to the OSHA inspection report.

The international meat processing corporation is based in Texas and owns more than 200 plants, including a second Idaho plant in Twin Falls. Inspection records on file with the U.S. Department of Labor show that Darling Ingredients received fines and violations at plants in several states since 2018, but none in Idaho.

U.S. Department of Labor spokesman Jose Carnevali confirmed that OSHA was investigating the April 7 fatality but declined to comment further because it’s an open case.

