Eager to earn employee buy-in? 2022 BBB Torch Awards recipients set the example

Employee buy-in is a big deal. In fact, if you’re operating a mission-driven company, earning buy-in from your employees may very well be the most critical accomplishment your organization pursues. It’s not an easy feat, but look at some of the potential returns:

Teamwork

Collaboration

Better performance

Advancing your company’s mission and vision

Everyone rowing in the same direction

So, how does employee buy-in happen? What can a company do to establish itself as a workplace that, through its team members, lives and breathes a shared mission and vision?

Answers to those questions might best be found by looking at the examples set by businesses that are excellent at empowering their employees. Recipients of the 2022 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics are recognized as true marketplace role models, in part because of the winning company cultures they promote.

These are some actions this year’s Torch Awards honorees have taken to develop a sense of belonging, encouragement, and mutual respect that fuels employee buy-in within their organizations.

Promote professional development

The best team members need to believe they’re helping to move that mission forward; that their performance is directly, consistently, and increasingly making a difference.

An ability to make that difference is ultimately linked to learning, and it’s why Meridian-based Lee Read Diamonds encourage cross training and collaboration among their team members.

“Every department from repair, sales, marketing, accounting, to administration is cross trained amongst different departments so that there is more room for growth opportunities and help can be provided whenever needed. Our open, transparent, friendly, easy going teaching culture empowers employees to make their own decisions and gives them the opportunity to learn and deliver new ideas amongst their peers.

- Larry Read, owner and CEO of Lee Read Diamonds

Make recognition part of the routine

Serving up acts of appreciation is a way of both satisfying employees’ individual purposes and fueling the shared organizational mission. Recognition reinforces positive behavior and motivates employees to continue succeeding, especially if it’s delivered regularly.

To make sure their acts of appreciation arrived at a consistent clip, Torch Awards-winning businesses have installed formal programs and processes for delivering positive feedback.

“Twice a week, we meet as an entire company for training as well as company updates, we call these meetings our company huddles. We celebrate birthdays as well as the hire anniversaries of team members. In these meetings we laugh together, we share in concerns together and we lift each other up through celebrating different ‘wins’ that each team has had.”

- Rick Montgomery, owner and CEO of Diamond Heating and Cooling

For Lease End, a Burley, Idaho-based business specializing in vehicle leasing services, recognizing one of their employee’s successes presented an opportunity to create a tool their whole organization now uses to advance its mission.

“One of our sales advisors is consistently a high performer and gets incredibly great customer feedback on his interactions and communications…As a way to both celebrate and acknowledge this employee, our sales manager decided to share some of the ways this employee interacts with his customers as a way to help other employees model their communications and interactions with customers.”

“We ended up creating communication templates and sales pitches based on how he communicated with his clients.”

- Brandon Williams, Lease End’s owner and CEO

Work to remove stressors

Workplace worries have a way of impacting employees’ approaches to the work they perform. By proactively helping to alleviate those concerns, businesses show their care for employees in a uniquely impactful way that can lead to buy-in.

For example, Boise’s SEO Idaho proves that to be the case.

“Every employee at SEO Idaho is a human, and mistakes are inevitable…Good leadership dictates we empower our employees to come forward when mistakes are made so corrective action can be identified and implemented to resolve the issue as soon as possible. This integrity-first focus allows us to maintain an environment of honesty, transparency, and confidence in the company, and is incredibly important to the continued success of our day-to-day operations.”

- Adam Minic, owner and CEO of SEO Idaho

Get involved and give back

Employee buy-in is tethered to the strength of their belief in their employer’s mission. Organizations that truly walk the walk – especially when the actions don’t directly impact bottom lines – have a way of building those beliefs at a higher success rate.

Diamond Heating and Cooling of Garden City, Idaho similarly encourages its team members to seek out avenues for giving, both individually and as part of their team.

“Part of our vision statement is to give back to our community and to our families…Multiple times throughout the year, we provide opportunities for our team to give back. That may be through serving dinners at the rescue mission, playing softball with our local police department, writing valentines cards to hand out to veterans or even sponsoring local golf tournaments.”

“In addition to that, once a year we team up with a local radio station to find families who are without heat at Christmas. We meet as a team to evaluate and choose which family/families we will help this year.”

- Rick Montgomery, President of Diamond Heating and Cooling

Each of the 24 2022 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics honorees was selected based on their ability to demonstrate a high level of personal character, ensure that their organization’s practices meet the highest standards of ethics, and consequently generate trust with customers and the community.

View the full list of 2022 Torch Awards recipients from BBB Great West + Pacific.