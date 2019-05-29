{{featured_button_text}}
TWIN FALLS — Attention caffeine lovers: Dutch Bros will open its second location Saturday at 326 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.

“We are so excited to be expanding our presence in the Twin Falls community,” Christian Gervais, operator of Dutch Bros Twin Falls, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to see everyone Saturday!”

The first 100 customers will receive an exclusive Twin Falls Dutch Bros hat, the statement said.

Drinks available at the new location include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, Dutch Bros Blue Rebel and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. The drive-thru coffee company will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

