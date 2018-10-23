Try 1 month for 99¢

RUPERT — Dr. Shane Hunsaker has joined Dr. Pickup and Dr. Mitchell at Mt. Harrison Audiology.

He has been practicing audiology for 28 years and has seen audiology and hearing aid technology evolve over time.

“It is truly remarkable how amplification has become smaller and more technologically advanced over the years,” he said in a statement. “The latest advances with NeuroTechnology allow a person to truly hear better in background noise, focus on what you want to hear, and help your brain get the information it needs.”

Hunsaker studied at the University of Wyoming, receiving his bachelor’s degree in speech and hearing, and a Master of Audiology. He then received a doctorate in audiology from Salus University.

