Downtown Twin Falls apartment proposal could come back (but smaller)

“What I was hopeful for is that this pandemic that we’re in right now would give people a sense of understanding of how fragile the economic system is and how much you need all people to form robust economic systems,” he said.

Does the city want more downtown housing?

Truax said the City Council’s decision to deny the project’s plans was frustrating for several reasons. Perhaps most notably, the project would appear to have given the city exactly what it says it wants: More downtown housing.

“I was frustrated with certain council positions on the matter, because I felt like they went against what was called for in the comp(rehensive) plan,” Truax said.

Planning and Zoning staff submitted to City Council a report on the project prior to the meeting. That report states that the project conforms with the city’s comprehensive plan — a document that outlines Twin Falls’ urban planning objectives.

While the project would have exceeded the housing density goals outlined in the comprehensive plan, Planning and Zoning staff wrote “there are numerous other goals and objectives outlined within the document (the comprehensive plan) which point towards projects like this as being desirable in this area of our city.”