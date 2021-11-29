Dot Foods delivered $30k in donations to 6 area food pantries

BURLEY — Amid the continuing pandemic, supply chain disruption, and increased food prices, Dot Foods’ donation of $30,000 in total to six area food pantries Nov. 10 and 12 came at the right time. Each year, Dot Foods’ Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Bank Program donates food and product to food pantries across the nation in cities where the food redistributor operates. This year Dot Foods’ Idaho distribution center in Burley chose six area food pantries to select $5,000 worth of food and other necessities for their clients from Dot Foods’ inventory.

This year’s Idaho Neighbor-to-Neighbor recipient pantries were:

• Hope for the Hungry Community Food Pantry (Shoshone)

• Filer Senior Haven (Filer)

• The Salvation Army (Twin Falls)

• Rock Creek Food Pantry (Kimberly)

• Open Hearts Food Pantry (Rupert)

• Community Council of Idaho-Burley (Burley)

Dot employees helped the food pantry staff and volunteers in receiving and unloading their donations.

"It’s always great when companies give to us, but it is beyond any expectations that Dot Foods gives and delivers,” said Robyn Moss, representative with Rock Creek Food Pantry in E. Kimberly.

When completed, the overall Neighbor-to-Neighbor program will have donated $330,000 of food and product to 67 food panties across the U.S. in 2021. While multi-faceted, Dot’s charitable work always starts at home with its 12 distribution centers by donating to their local food pantries through Neighbor-to-Neighbor, which launched in 2014, as well as holiday food giveaways, donations to schools, and much more.

“We saw a great need to quickly help communities around the country struggling with putting food on their tables, due to loss of jobs and the effect of the global pandemic,” said Suzy Parn, the head of Dot’s corporate charitable program. “By partnering with FEMA, Dot was able to move a lot of product that our local partners could not use. We are excited to continue that work, as well as reinstate the important Neighbor-to-Neighbor program that helps food pantries in all the communities Dot calls home.”

