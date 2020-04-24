Donor gives grants for Jerome businesses impacted by COVID-19 crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

JEROME — A new Coronavirus Business Retention Grant Program has been announced to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Joe Davidson, Jerome 20/20, Inc. President, announced the program last week.

The program, initially made possible by a $100,000 contribution from an anonymous donor couple in Jerome, will assist small businesses in Jerome County.

“We are extremely fortunate to have this donation to help some of those businesses located in Jerome County affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic,” Davidson said.

Applicants need to provide basic business information and to describe their needs and how the grant would be used.

A small committee of Jerome 20/20 members will review the applications and award the grants to eligible applicants.

Information and a complete application can be found at www.jerome2020.com. Those interested can also contact Larry Hall, Executive Director of Jerome 20/20, Inc. at 208-539-0200 or Lhall@jerome2020.com.