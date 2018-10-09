If you’re planning to spend some money on Halloween this month, you’re not alone. The National Retail Federation expects shoppers to spend up to $9 billion this year on Halloween-related purchases.
When it comes to purchasing costumes and other Halloween supplies, 45 percent of shoppers will visit discount stores, 35 percent will visit a Halloween store, and 24 percent will shop online.
Before you treat yourself to a spooky costume, Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific offers these tips to avoid being tricked:
Look for sales
Compare prices on costumes and decorations from various retail or online stores. Look for coupons and sign up for email alerts to get the best deal.
Check the return policy
Ask about the store’s return policy before you buy. Find out how long you need your receipt, or what happens if you lost it. This will help you avoid any mishaps like unwanted items being non-refundable. Keep in mind that buying a bunch of stuff with the intent of simply returning it after Oct. 31 is considered fraud.
Shop smart
When shopping from an online website, the first step is to make sure the URL starts with “https” and includes a lock symbol. The S in “https” stands for secure. Look up the website’s privacy policy and contact information. If it is not clearly listed, or they only have an email as the point of contact, take that as a big red flag and shop elsewhere. Also, be sure to use your credit card instead of your debit card, as credit cards not only provide additional protection, but it’s also easier to dispute a fraudulent charge.
Seasonal stores
Pop-up Halloween stores are pretty common for most communities. They are a great choice for shoppers looking for variety. Here are some tips for shopping at these establishments:
- See if they have a website in case you have to contact them later.
- Save every receipt.
- Use a credit card so you can dispute problems with the card’s issuer.
- Make sure you are clear on what items are final.
Special events
You should also do a little pre-planning before purchasing tickets to a special event or haunted house. Check online reviews to make sure you can trust the company hosting the event. You can check them out bbb.org and read what previous customers have had to say.
It’s also a good idea to review BBB Scam Tracker at bbb.org/ScamTracker to see if anyone has reported anything about a similar event in their area. Follow these simple rules, and you are sure to have a happy Halloween.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.