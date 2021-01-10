Dick's Pharmacy has the right prescription

TWIN FALLS — Dick’s Pharmacy, a business run by a trio of brothers (Dan, Ken and Doug Fuchs), has operated in Twin Falls for 45 years. Started by their father Richard (Dick) Fuchs, the family-run business has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic while still serving its customers.

Dick’s Pharmacy is the third of four businesses to be nominated by readers and selected by the Times-News for keeping the community safe during the pandemic.

How is your business keeping its staff and patrons as safe as possible during the pandemic?

“We wear masks all the time and we have gone curbside only. We’ve had to close our lobby and we try to wipe down stuff as often as we can and practices like that,” co-owner Doug Fuchs said. “Our OTC (over the counter) sales are way down but that’s the cost we pay.”

How has the pandemic impacted your business this year?

“Our over the counter sales (OTC) are basically negligible, but other than that I’d rather be working than not so I can’t complain,” Fuchs said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What have been some of the responses from your patrons regarding face mask wearing and social distancing?