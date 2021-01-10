Dick's Pharmacy has the right prescription

TWIN FALLS — Dick’s Pharmacy, a business run by a trio of brothers (Dan, Ken and Doug Fuchs), has operated in Twin Falls for 45 years. Started by their father Richard (Dick) Fuchs, the family-run business has adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic while still serving its customers.
Dick’s Pharmacy is the third of four businesses to be nominated by readers and selected by the Times-News for keeping the community safe during the pandemic.
How is your business keeping its staff and patrons as safe as possible during the pandemic?
“We wear masks all the time and we have gone curbside only. We’ve had to close our lobby and we try to wipe down stuff as often as we can and practices like that,” co-owner Doug Fuchs said. “Our OTC (over the counter) sales are way down but that’s the cost we pay.”
How has the pandemic impacted your business this year?
“Our over the counter sales (OTC) are basically negligible, but other than that I’d rather be working than not so I can’t complain,” Fuchs said.
What have been some of the responses from your patrons regarding face mask wearing and social distancing?
“Most (responses) of them are positive other than my feet are sore and stuff like that, but I think most are positive. Unfortunately with the curbside sometimes people will get lost in the shuffle with the way we are doing it, since those people get lost and obviously they are not happy but we’ve tried to keep that to a minimum,” Fuchs said.
It’s really not harder for customers to use the curbside service since many seniors don’t get out of their cars anyway. Plus, it is easier to stay warm in their cars and not have to get out this time of year, he said.
Fuchs said there were some points in the summer where people would get out of their cars, which created some problems, but most of the time the business is able to keep people in theri cars and get them served and on their way as fast as possible.
How has your business changed day-to-day operations?
“Business is usual on the inside. We’ve had to hire more people but other than that, we’re trying to do what we do best which is take care of our customers, and this is the best way we have found to do it at this point,” Fuchs said.
“At this point, we are trying to figure out if or when we get the vaccine, what’s going to happen as far as distribution of that. That’s kind of our biggest issue at this point, is had to move forward with that,” he said.