Developer still hoping URA pays for downtown parking garage

TWIN FALLS — Despite several delays, demolition of the Idaho Youth Ranch building is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks.

But while that project will soon begin, another project, directly behind the Youth Ranch building and planned by the same developer, is still in the beginning stages.

The Galena Opportunity Fund would like the Urban Renewal Agency to pay for, and own, a parking garage on what is currently a parking lot. Galena would pay for the construction of four stories and 44 units of apartments atop the garage. The URA discussed the proposal briefly Monday before tabling it until an upcoming special meeting.

URA Executive Director Nathan Murray said he has a few concerns with the Galena Opportunity Fund’s current request. For one, it’s not clear how much the parking garage portion of the building will cost, although the number would likely be over a million dollars.

Another potential concern is that the URA would be paying a huge sum for what would effectively amount to no net gain in parking. The Galena Opportunity Fund’s proposal is for a 150-stall parking garage (that would be partially belowground), and nearly two thirds of those spaces would be used by the incoming apartment residents. The existing parking lot has 53 spaces.