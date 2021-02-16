Denver flight tickets on sale starting Tuesday

TWIN FALLS — As expected, the City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a Denver flight out of the Magic Valley airport.

Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport only has a Salt Lake City flight right now. Once in Salt Lake City, travelers can fly direct to more than 100 destinations.

That gives fliers a lot of options, but the Denver flight will make traveling more convenient for some. You can fly to more than 200 cities out of Denver. On top of the added convenience, the Denver flight will likely bring more visitors to the Magic Valley.

Starting May 12, there will be a daily Denver flight. People can buy tickets starting Feb. 23 on United Airlines’ website. Each flight will have 50 seats.

Airport manager Bill Carberry told the City Council that the departing flight will leave Twin Falls at 2:15 p.m. and reach Denver around 4 p.m. The arriving flight will land at the Magic Valley airport at about 1:45 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Twin Falls officials have said for years they’d like to see a Denver flight.

“This has been a long time coming,” Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce CEO and council member Shawn Barigar said.