BOISE — The Idaho Department of Commerce-Tourism Development is extending the application deadline for the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program for the 2019 grant cycle. Applications must be submitted via the department’s online portal by 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Created in 1981, the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program is funded through the collection of a 2% tax on the sales of hotel, motel, private campground and vacation rental accommodations.
The Idaho Travel Council oversees the grant program, which distributes funds to nonprofit incorporated organizations which have a viable travel or convention program in place.
The ITC has the goal of promoting the state of Idaho and the designated travel regions within the state through the following:
- Meaningful programs to promote scenic attractions and tourism assets of the state.
- Return on investment through reporting that validates the best use of marketing dollars to achieve overnight stays.
- Use of cooperative marketing opportunities to leverage budget and market penetration.
- Collaboration and consolidation of marketing projects with partners to align strategies and leverage consistent messaging.
- Media opportunities that have an ability to target a broader market base or specific niche audiences.
For information about the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant, visit commerce.idaho.gov/tourism-resources/itc-grant-program.
