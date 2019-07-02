BOISE — The Small Business Administration’s Boise District Office has recognized D.L. Evans Bank as the Rural Lender of the Year for 2018.
A five-time recipient, D.L. Evans Bank is the only financial institution in Idaho to have received the award. With a strong focus on supporting small businesses, the bank is a preferred lender with the administration and has been a long-time advocate of its programs throughout the bank’s 31-branch network.
J.V. Evans, executive vice president of D.L. Evans Bank, accepted the award on behalf of the bank at the Boise Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year and Chamber Excellence Awards Luncheon. The award was presented by Jeremy Field, regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration.
