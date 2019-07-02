{{featured_button_text}}
Pictured from left, back row: Vice President Commercial Loan Officer David Short, Executive Vice President J.V. Evans, Vice President SBA Department Manager Jennifer DeJean and Vice President Branch Manager Don Evans. Pictured from left, front row: SBA Documentation Specialist Becky Stoller, Assistant Vice President Business Banking Officer Chantayn Winner, SBA Lending Specialist Krissa Hernandez, Vice President Branch Manager Silvia Morrow, Commercial Loan Officer Helen Johnson and Vice President Branch Manager Dawn Davis.

 COURTESY OF THE IDAHO SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

BOISE — The Small Business Administration’s Boise District Office has recognized D.L. Evans Bank as the Rural Lender of the Year for 2018.

A five-time recipient, D.L. Evans Bank is the only financial institution in Idaho to have received the award. With a strong focus on supporting small businesses, the bank is a preferred lender with the administration and has been a long-time advocate of its programs throughout the bank’s 31-branch network.

J.V. Evans, executive vice president of D.L. Evans Bank, accepted the award on behalf of the bank at the Boise Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year and Chamber Excellence Awards Luncheon. The award was presented by Jeremy Field, regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

