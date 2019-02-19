Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — D.L. Evans Bank has announced its 2018 Employee Service Award recipients. Each recipient exemplifies the standards of integrity, loyalty, hard work, teamwork and dedication to customer service. 

Five years of service:

  • Alejandra Martinez — teller, Twin Falls Financial Center
  • Caterina Campbell — loan assistant, Twin Falls Financial Center
  • Michelle Kreczkowski — loan assistant, Hailey branch
  • Joshua Rose — financial advisor, Magic Valley/Wood River areas
  • Dee Darrington — financial advisor, Mini-Cassia/eastern Idaho/northern Utah areas
  • Jessica Yergensen — loan documentation specialist, Twin Falls Loan Central
  • Elena Killinger — marketing assistant, Corporate
  • Jessica Aguilar — vice president, corporate real estate and construction
  • Betty Jo Staley — commercial loan officer, South Burley branch
  • Jerrilyn Penrod — teller, Rupert branch
  • Tina Harnar — loan documentation specialist, Twin Falls Loan Central
  • Shawna Nichol — branch specialist, North Burley branch
  • Veronica Pimentel — personal banker, Jerome branch
  • Jacob Montano — commercial loan officer, Twin Falls Blue Lakes branch
  • Trevor Morgan — commercial loan officer, Twin Falls Financial Center
  • Christian Chesley — vice president, internal audit, Corporate
  • Pam Williams — operations supervisor, Hailey branch
  • Margaret Parks — teller, Hailey branch

10 Years of Service:

  • Rosa Rementeria — personal banker, Rupert branch
  • JaNell Hunter — project and document retention coordinator, Corporate
  • Karen Pratt — processing center customer service representative, Corporate
  • Mark Jensen — vice president, credit administration officer, Corporate

15 Years of Service:

  • Melinda Johnson — loan central supervisor, Twin Falls Loan Central
  • Tina Myers — vice president, cash management manager, Corporate
  • Andrea Hofland — loan documentation specialist, Loan Central
  • Nestor Lopez — assistant vice president, central and eastern Idaho regional IT manager, Corporate
  • Suzette Wilde — operations supervisor, Rupert branch
  • Shelly Wolf — operations supervisor, north Burley branch
  • David Marshall — courier, Corporate

20 Years of Service:

  • Vicki Guerry — vice president and loan central manager, Twin Falls Loan Central
  • Penny Bernardo — assistant vice president, retail branch manager, Twin Falls Financial Center
  • Carrie Harwood — vice president, senior compliance officer, Corporate
  • Tato Munoz — vice president, IT director, Corporate
  • Shanda Chapa — ACH coordinator, Corporate
  • Kent Gunnell — assistant vice president and assistant branch manager, Albion branch
  • Audra Lloyd — vice president, human resource manager, Corporate

25 Years of Service:

  • Daniel Lloyd — vice president, branch manager, Rupert branch
  • Chimene Smith — assistant vice president and assistant branch manager, North Burley branch

