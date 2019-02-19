TWIN FALLS — D.L. Evans Bank has announced its 2018 Employee Service Award recipients. Each recipient exemplifies the standards of integrity, loyalty, hard work, teamwork and dedication to customer service.
Five years of service:
- Alejandra Martinez — teller, Twin Falls Financial Center
- Caterina Campbell — loan assistant, Twin Falls Financial Center
- Michelle Kreczkowski — loan assistant, Hailey branch
- Joshua Rose — financial advisor, Magic Valley/Wood River areas
- Dee Darrington — financial advisor, Mini-Cassia/eastern Idaho/northern Utah areas
- Jessica Yergensen — loan documentation specialist, Twin Falls Loan Central
- Elena Killinger — marketing assistant, Corporate
- Jessica Aguilar — vice president, corporate real estate and construction
- Betty Jo Staley — commercial loan officer, South Burley branch
- Jerrilyn Penrod — teller, Rupert branch
- Tina Harnar — loan documentation specialist, Twin Falls Loan Central
- Shawna Nichol — branch specialist, North Burley branch
- Veronica Pimentel — personal banker, Jerome branch
- Jacob Montano — commercial loan officer, Twin Falls Blue Lakes branch
- Trevor Morgan — commercial loan officer, Twin Falls Financial Center
- Christian Chesley — vice president, internal audit, Corporate
- Pam Williams — operations supervisor, Hailey branch
- Margaret Parks — teller, Hailey branch
10 Years of Service:
- Rosa Rementeria — personal banker, Rupert branch
- JaNell Hunter — project and document retention coordinator, Corporate
- Karen Pratt — processing center customer service representative, Corporate
- Mark Jensen — vice president, credit administration officer, Corporate
15 Years of Service:
- Melinda Johnson — loan central supervisor, Twin Falls Loan Central
- Tina Myers — vice president, cash management manager, Corporate
- Andrea Hofland — loan documentation specialist, Loan Central
- Nestor Lopez — assistant vice president, central and eastern Idaho regional IT manager, Corporate
- Suzette Wilde — operations supervisor, Rupert branch
- Shelly Wolf — operations supervisor, north Burley branch
- David Marshall — courier, Corporate
20 Years of Service:
- Vicki Guerry — vice president and loan central manager, Twin Falls Loan Central
- Penny Bernardo — assistant vice president, retail branch manager, Twin Falls Financial Center
- Carrie Harwood — vice president, senior compliance officer, Corporate
- Tato Munoz — vice president, IT director, Corporate
- Shanda Chapa — ACH coordinator, Corporate
- Kent Gunnell — assistant vice president and assistant branch manager, Albion branch
- Audra Lloyd — vice president, human resource manager, Corporate
25 Years of Service:
- Daniel Lloyd — vice president, branch manager, Rupert branch
- Chimene Smith — assistant vice president and assistant branch manager, North Burley branch
