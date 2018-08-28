Subscribe for 33¢ / day

TWIN FALLS — D.L. Evans Bank has announced the appointments of Gloria Harman, Don Maier, Chris Mershon and Myron Nield to new positions.

Harman is a commercial lending specialist at the Twin Falls Financial Center. She has 34 years of banking experience, with considerable knowledge in lending. Harman has served as past president and is currently treasurer of the Twin Falls Lions Club.

Harman can be reached at 208-933-3532 or on her cellphone at 208-731-1146.

Maier returns to D.L. Evans Bank as a vice president commercial loan officer at the Blue Lakes Branch. He has more than 18 years of banking experience, with expertise in agricultural and commercial lending. Maier has received multiple banking school certificates. He is currently a member of the Magic Valley Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers Society.

Maier can be reached at 208-734-5700 or on his cellphone at 208-731-1911.

Mershon is a vice president commercial loan officer at the Twin Falls Financial Center. He has 36 years of banking experience, with extensive knowledge in agricultural and commercial lending. Mershon is a graduate of Fresno State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing management.

He can be reached at 208-933-3532 or on his cell at 208-329-0251.

Nield is a vice president commercial loan officer at the Twin Falls Financial Center. He has 17 years of banking experience, with comprehensive knowledge of Small Business Administration lending. Nield has received numerous recognitions for his work with SBA loans. He graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

Nield can be reached at 208-933-3532 or on his cell at 208-308-3738.

