CSI Workforce Development and Training to cover training costs for workers impacted by COVID-19

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho Workforce Development & Training has recognized a great need for individuals whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19. To help workers rebound, federal emergency relief funding received by the college will be used to cover up to 100 percent of training costs provided by CSI Workforce Development and Training. The funding may be applied to trainings focused on obtaining a new job, improving skills for a current job or upskilling to be eligible for a higher-paying job.

“Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho’s unemployment rate sat at a low of 2.5%," the Idaho Statesman reported, "That rate shot up to a record-high of 11.8% in April. About 9,000 Magic Valley residents lost their jobs that month.”

CSI Workforce Development and Training has made a range of courses available to prepare individuals for careers in various industries including healthcare, construction, manufacturing, trades, financial services, business, etc. To find a training that suits your needs visit: https://workforce.csi.edu/default.aspx.

To apply for the CSI Workforce Development and Training emergency relief funding visit: https://workforce.csi.edu/resources/covid19-funding.aspx.

For more information about CSI Workforce Development and Training contact workforce@csi.edu or 208-732-6310.

