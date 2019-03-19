TWIN FALLS — Kim Critchfield of Critchfield Photography has earned a photographic craftsman degree from Professional Photographers of America — meeting the standards of excellence set by PPA.
He has been awarded this degree in recognition of his service to the photographic profession as an orator, author, teacher and mentor. In 2019, Critchfield was one of only 73 recipients worldwide. He is also a master photographer and holds PPA's National Award.
Critchfield has owned Critchfield Photography for more than 40 years.
