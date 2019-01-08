Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley community has two new locations to shop for wireless devices and services.

Cricket Wireless stores are now open at 1553 Washington St. N., Twin Falls, and 1323 S. Lincoln Ave., Jerome.

The new stores are open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Cricket Wireless offers plans starting at $30 per month and no annual contract. The company has smartphones from Samsung, LG, Alcatel and others.

