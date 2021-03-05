‘Credit card only.’ ‘No cash allowed.’ What an Idaho legislator’s bill says about that

“What if there’s a retail store in Meridian and I live in Lewiston, or they don’t have a retail store at all and do everything online?” he asked. “Are we going to require them to accept cash? I’m just trying to make sure we don’t have to mail money.”

Scott admitted she hadn’t thought through all of these scenarios.

“I don’t have a great answer for you,” she told Monks. “There are cases, some people who don’t have credit cards or who shouldn’t have credit cards. We want to protect those minority groups. This doesn’t force them to use cash, but it does (require businesses to accept cash) if a willing buyer wants to pay cash. I don’t know. That might be something that needs a deeper look.”

Rep. Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, suggested the free market was capable of handling this issue on its own, without need for government regulation.

“Let capitalism work through this process,” he said. “If a business doesn’t want to take cash, post that on the door. You don’t have to do business with them.”

Scott, a far-right Republican who is typically jealous of state prerogatives, cited federal law as a reason for supporting the bill.