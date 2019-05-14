BUHL — Jennifer and Cody Cowden have moved Cowden's Automotive & Exhaust LLC to a new location in Buhl, 1022 Burley Ave. The grand opening and customer appreciation day will be Friday.
Cowden's Automotive has been locally owned and operated since 2011. It handles automotive repairs, custom exhaust work, diagnostics, air conditioning, brakes and more. To build the new shop, the Cowdens used local construction companies — 70 percent from Buhl — to support the local community in Buhl and the Magic Valley.
