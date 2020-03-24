COVID-19 closures hammer Blaine County tourism: Community works to aid workers

“A whole lot of folks that count on that paycheck every couple of weeks and count on the tips that our guests leave, are all completely without any source of income whatsoever right now,” Nickel said. “And it’s a whole lot of people — from cooks and bartenders to dishwashers and our janitorial staff, and our servers, bussers …”

Hanson noted that COVID-19 is having an even greater impact on service industry workers because they rely so heavily on tips. Unemployment checks don’t account for tips.

“It’s really important that we support the service staff,” Nickel said. “Some of them are going to have a tough time getting through this. They might have to leave town if they can’t come up with the rent money.”

Helping out workers

Party Animal Vodka is an Idaho-based business that makes vodka from Idaho russet potatoes. The company has always been cause-driven, sending a portion of its earnings to animal and wildlife foundations.

The business is still young, and Hanson said he’s spent much of his time the past few years traveling to bars and restaurants to sell his vodka. He’s developed close relationships with service workers over the past few years and said those friendships are why he created a GoFundMe campaign to try and help.