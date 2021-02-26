Controversial canyon rim project passes through P&Z again

TWIN FALLS — A controversial canyon rim real estate project is heading to the City Council for a second time.

The Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday approved a modified proposal for new housing, office space and retail properties on an empty lot at the corner of Washington Street and Federation Road. The northern edge of that land is a stone’s throw away from the canyon rim.

The commission had approved a slightly different version of the same project in November. At both meetings, Hepworth Family Landholdings — the developer — was asking for a zoning change to allow for commercial and retail properties on the land, which is currently zoned for exclusively residential units.

The City Council will now decide whether or not to OK the project and zoning change. The council will also have to annex the land into the city limits for the development to move forward.

In December, the council rejected the project by a 4-3 vote, with opponents citing traffic concerns and saying the project included too many housing units on too small of an area.