Contractors trying to encourage high schoolers to get into construction

“Blaine County’s a long way off in recovering from the recession,” Roeser said.

There’s no single reason that the number of construction workers has failed to surpass pre-recession highs, Roeser said. But she noted that after the recession, people looked for relatively more secure jobs. She said she hears about more young people choosing to enter the health care field, and many seek jobs that rely on computer work rather than manual labor.

There are some types of workers within construction that are in especially high demand. Framers, and concrete workers, are incredibly busy.

Pat Alires is the owner of Pat Alires Construction. He said he gets more requests for work than he can take on.

“It’s hard to find help,” Alires said. “There’s hardly anybody qualified. … It’s been that way for a couple years.”

Alires said that the worker shortage creates a great opportunity for young people, who can find work relatively easily and receive extensive training on the job.

Lots of contractors could be retiring soon. Many of them are older — Jayo said the median age for contractors is 50 — and some say they don’t have anyone to pass their business on to when they retire.