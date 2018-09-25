Identity theft is a growing problem that doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. Last year, there were more than 880 identity theft scams reported to Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker tool. Victims reported losing more than $191,000 to the scam.
In an effort to combat this scam, a new law was passed requiring the three nationwide credit reporting agencies — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — to allow consumers to “freeze” and “thaw” their credit report for free.
The new law, called The Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protection Act, went into effect Friday. This law does many things, but the most significant part is that it changes the rules regarding credit freezes.
Previously, states governed the laws over freezing your credit. Some states prohibited credit reporting agencies from charging fees, but other states allowed fees. Credit freezes also had to be placed and lifted at each agency individually, and the process was cumbersome and time-consuming. The number of situations requiring a credit check — upgrading your cellphone, applying for a job, signing a new lease, etc. — made freezing and unfreezing your credit inefficient. As a result, many people won’t bother with a freeze unless they believe they are specifically at risk for identity theft.
With the new law, you will still have to go to each of the three credit bureaus, but they will have online portals to make the process much simpler. When a credit reporting agency receives an online or phone request to freeze someone’s credit, they have to have it frozen within one day. Requests to unfreeze someone’s credit report must be completed within one hour.
During a security freeze, a credit reporting agency is prevented from releasing your credit report while it’s in effect. Consumers are given a PIN or password that they must have to thaw their credit report later so that it can be released again.
The new law also allows parents to freeze their child’s credit. A child’s credit report is especially valuable since it is clean and often not monitored regularly.
Finally, the new law extends initial fraud alerts on your credit report from 90 days to one year and allows victims of identity theft to place a fraud alert on their credit reports for seven years. Over the next year, the credit reporting agencies are also required to provide free credit monitoring services to all active duty military personnel.
To learn more about how to protect yourself from identity theft, you can visit BBB’s scam tip page on identity theft. And to learn about federal resources for protecting yourself and recovering from identity theft, visit identitytheft.gov.
