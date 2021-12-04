Comings and goings 2021

As the year comes to a close, a few new businesses have decided to call the Magic Valley home.
Various industries including food, retail, wellness, and medicine saw growth.
Each month, the Times-News complies new businesses, along with those that have moved, opened a new location or closed.
If you know of any south-central Idaho business openings or closings that did not appear on this list that should be included next time, please contact Times-News business reporter Hannah Ashton at hashton@magicvalley.com.
1 of 11
Two new businesses open in Twin
Employees cut the ribbon during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Swig in Twin Falls.
Magic Valley Mall, seen here Thursday, has multiple seasonal stores that opened in November including the following: Hickory Farms, See's Candy, Totally Nutz, Healthy Vibes, Jobs Daughters, and NYNA Arts. These stores are all temporary for the holidays.
If you know of any Magic Valley business openings or closings that did not appear on this list, please contact Times-News business reporter Hannah Ashton at hashton@magicvalley.com.
1 of 11
Two new businesses open in Twin
Employees cut the ribbon during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Swig in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Two new businesses open in Twin
Employees cut the ribbon during a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Mo' Bettahs in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Nara Ramen & Sushi Bar
The future home of Nara Ramen & Sushi Bar is seen here on Thursday. The restaurant is set to open the end of December according to its Facebook page. The business is at 1239 Pole Line Road E.
Hannah Ashton
Smokin' Gun Spa and Salon
Smokin' Gun Spa and Salon is taking over the former home of A Step Above Salon at 686 Addison Ave. in Twin Falls.
Hannah Ashton
T Time
T Time, located at 822 Blue Lakes Blvd N., opened in Sept. The business serves Boba tea and coffee.
Hannah Ashton
150 Main
150 Main is seen here Thursday, on Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls. 150 Main is owned by Visit Southern Idaho and features items made from Idaho creators.
Hannah Ashton
Tomato's Italian Grill
Tomato's Italian Grill closed in November 2021.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Innovative Medical Imaging
Innovative Medical Imaging's grand opening was Oct. 29 in Twin Falls. The medical center, seen here Thursday, provides diagnostic imaging including ultrasounds and mammograms.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Mall
Magic Valley Mall, seen here Thursday, has multiple seasonal stores that opened in November including the following: Hickory Farms, See's Candy, Totally Nutz, Healthy Vibes, Jobs Daughters, and NYNA Arts. These stores are all temporary for the holidays.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Ground Zero Strength
Owner Sam Krapf pauses for a photo Thursday at his Ground Zero Strength in Twin Falls. The business, a fitness gym, opened in November at 766 Falls Ave.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Adventure Motorsports
The future home of Adventure Motorsports is seen here Thursday in Twin Falls. The building formerly housed the old D&B Supply at Hankins Road and Addison Avenue.