TWIN FALLS — Last summer, the mobile accessories and repair store ZAGG opened its doors here and, recently, joined the chamber of commerce.

ZAGG has locations across the United States, as well in Canada adn Puerto Rico. The Twin Falls store is managed by Kylee Kapsimalis, who has been with the Utah-based company since August 2022.

The store, open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday, is located at 213 Cheney Drive W., Ste. 101.

Times-News: What services do you offer?

Kapsimalis: Mainly, customers come into the store. ZAGG is the main name but our brands are Invisible Shield and Gear Four. Invisible Shield are our screen protectors and Gear Four are our phone cases. Carriers such as Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T all carry them. So we aren’t the direct vendor to them but we help honor the warranty so when you go get a new phone from them they’ll put on a screen protector, or a case or sell you chargers for it and it’s mostly ZAGG that they sell.

So, we go to (those phone carriers). Metro, Walmart and even Target and Best Buy sell ZAGG. We also go to the Jerome carriers.

In-house, we sell screen protectors, cases, accessories like pop sockets, chargers, for phones, iPads and even Nintendo Switch.

We also do repairs on iPhones and some Samsung phones as well as batteries and the back of some phones. We are the only ones in the area who repair the back of iPhones (rather than refurbishing them like some other companies).

We even print customized screen protectors up to 15 inches. Like a lot of the Motorola phones are getting harder to get tempered glass for. We just did a car screen for a truck for the touch screen radio.

And then we also sell some used phones as well that come with a screen protector and a case for free with the purchase of the phone.

T-N: How did you get involved with ZAGG in Twin Falls?

Kapsimalis: I just found the job on Indeed. They opened the store in July and I was hired in August. So, I guess i wasn’t from the very beginning but close enough. I was hired on as an associate and had to earn and prove that I was willing to put in the work.

I have more of a background in sales but it was pretty easy to learn and now I have a pretty steady hand for putting on the screen protectors.

T-N: What would you want the public to know about ZAGG that they might not know?

Kapsimalis: It is more cost effective to get a screen protector here for the most part. Also a lot of people say, “Why would we buy that when I can just get a $10 screen protector at Walmart?” Well, ours go through vigorous testing so it’s not just one layer of plastic. It’s an actual tempered glass and you definitely pay for what you get. I’ll even surprise some people and hold up their broken screen protectors and show that it didn’t even break all the way through.

Our repairs are same-day repairs as long as we have the parts in stock. Like at the moment, we don’t keep Samsung parts in stock.

We have a business partner program so that businesses can sign up for free. And what it does is it gives them 20% off, as well as their employees, to use in store. Like St. Lukes uses a lot of devices for their services and we just want to offer protection. So any business that uses a lot of phones, iPads, tablets, they can come in and sign up.