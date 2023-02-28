TWIN FALLS — If you’re in need of a new game, want to browse a unique store, or seeking to join a community to get to know new people, Black Dragon Games has got you covered.

Black Dragon Games is a local game store, owned by Antoinette “Nettie” Page, her husband Jonathan Page, Chris Bordwell and his wife Emily Floyd.

The store originally opened in 2016 and has become a popular place to not only find board games, card games like Magic: The Gathering and Pokemon, accessories like dice and much more.

The store holds events every night for people to play board games as well as role-playing games such as Dungeons and Dragons.

Black Dragon Games, located at 756 Falls Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Shop online at www.blackdragongames.net.

Times-News: What is your goal with this business?

Page: When we host games here, we curate the environment that you come into. We put a code of conduct up so that we can try to keep everybody on the same level so anybody coming in, whether you’re a veteran or this is your first time, hopefully you leave feeling like this is a pleasant environment.

You don’t just go here to play the game, you come here for the whole experience. You’re sitting here for several hours generally, and you want that to be pleasant.

Our initial concept, one of the prime things we hold onto, is that Walt Disney talked about Disneyland and how perfection is felt not seen and that it’s all about the experience. The way you remember it after you’re no longer there matters more than really when you’re there. That is our end goal. To make it as smooth a process as we can.

We want people to come meet new people in an environment that’s safe and hygienic. We really want to fight that stigma that people who play these games are stuck in some weird social bubble that can’t talk to people. That they only live in their basement. No, we are all average people.

T-N: How many events do you put on?

Page: At least one thing every night. Saturdays tend to be our packed days because we tend to have events that go all day long. Some people feel rushed on Sundays because we close earlier.

We do our “Learn to Play D&D Nights” on Sundays because it’s quieter. It’s one of those things if you’re learning D&D, it’s not something you want to just jump into because it can feel overwhelming until you’re comfortable.

T-N: Why did you choose to open here?

Page: I was in school finishing up my associates degree at CSI, and we were driving home from Fred Meyer one day, and I saw the sign out there. And so when I called, they were showing it the next day and said I could come in. We had set the goal for spring the following year. Here it is, 2016 and we were thinking 2017 because we needed to save up money and organize.

But as soon as (me and my business partners ) walked in and walked around, my partners started planning and you know that’s dangerous. It’s like when a realtor tells you if you start planning where your furniture is going, that’s a pretty good sign that you like it. If you can imagine your furniture and you living in this house, it’s pretty real for you.

T-N: Do you have plans to expand in the future?

Page: Yes. We have definitely talked about it and it’s on our horizon. What predominantly took our interest is a program through one of our largest vendors, Wizards of the Coast. They own Dungeons and Dragons, Magic: The Gathering. We obviously work with other companies too, but because those are two of our bigger sellers, we tend to make sure we follow their rules, because if we lose our availability to sell that, that would really hurt our community.

Wizards of the Coast rolled out their program called Premium. It basically elevates the expectation of what you would see when you walk into a store. It wants you to feel slick and glossy like an Apple store or something like that. Like a big retail store that has a lot of chains but it may not be a physically big location. Because the 90s store felt like clubs or something. So they were trying to get away from that image.

Wizards of the Coast gave us a grant, which is how we got the floor changed and new table and stuff like that.

So we are on the cusp of being able to achieve that and that is what pushed us on this drive to improve this store. So that is where we are at now. So before we could ever think about branching out to another store or bigger location, we want to perfect our look. So that even if we were not at this building and we were someplace else, you could walk in and say, ‘I know where I’m at.’

