JEROME — The restaurant inside of the Jerome Country Club, once known as the Caddy Shack, has a new name and a new owner who is looking to take it to new heights.

The 19th Hole Bar & Grill, managed by Jay Purtell, held its grand opening on Jan. 28.

“I’ve worked in the restaurant business for 27 years,” Purtell said. “I know a couple of guys who are on the board of directors here and they knew where I was working before. They said, ‘Hey, the current owners are retiring and we are going to start taking bids and proposals to get someone new in there.’ So, I put one together and met with the board and fortunately they picked me.”

The restaurant is serving cheeseburgers, fish and chips, chicken wings, flatbread pizzas and much more, plus prime rib on Fridays and Saturdays.

The 19th Hole Bar & Grill is located inside of the Jerome Country Club at 649 Golf Course Rd. Call 208-324-5081 or email the19thhole208@gmail.com.

Times-News: How’s it been since you’ve taken over?

Jay Purtell: It’s been good. Just getting to meet a lot of the members and people in the neighborhood. Figuring out what they really want to eat, figuring out some drink and food specials and starting some ‘Happy Hour’ type of things.

T-N: What has been the best part of taking this over?

Purtell: The best part has been getting to meet the members and getting to know people. I have 425 memberships here and those are family memberships so it’s not just one person; it’s their spouse, any of their kids under 21, grandkids. This is the closest restaurant to like 900 houses. So, I’d just say the friendships.

T-N: What is something you want the public to know that they may not know?

Purtell: Anyone can come in here. A lot of people definitely still think its a country club, like Blue Lakes, where you have to have a membership. They don’t. Anyone can walk in. We get a pretty good crowd after church. We are starting to do more of a brunch menu. We are doing specials every day, whether it’s a drink thing and a food thing. Hours are going to change so we are open a lot more because we go as the golf course goes. We don’t do a huge breakfast on Tuesday, when it’s snowing out. But if it’s Sunday in July and you have 200 people playing golf, I’m sure you get a pretty good crowd.

T-N: What are your goals?

Purtell: We just want to be more a part of the community of Jerome. Be a place where people can say I want to go there for dinner. It’s not like we are a restaurant part of a golf course, we are a restaurant that happens to be at a golf course. We just want to work with everybody and have fun and go from there.