BUHL — LM Meats is open for business and ready to help local farmers in the cattle butchering process.

The company is owned by Seth Mathews, Bruno Borges and David Loureiro. They’ve been working mostly with family and friends since opening recently, allowing them to work out any kinks and perfect their workflow.

A lot of their focus has been on being efficient, clean, innovative and flexible.

“Most butcher shops were built 50, 60 years ago, or other buildings were repurposed for butcher shops,” Mathews said. “So you would have to work with what you got. So we wanted it to flow and work right.”

Instead of hanging meat on a rail system, for example, LM Meats decided to hang them on what looks like a luggage rack.

“I saw a luggage rack at a hotel and I was like, ‘Why can’t we do that?’ So we got them all drawn out and designed,” Mathews said. “It’s nice because they can come out after each animal. We can get one, pressure-wash them off. So the whole idea behind it was, ‘How do we keep it clean and nice?’

“That was the goal: How do we get to that point where it’s efficient and we don’t need 20 people to run the amount of animals through here that we do.”

Added Borges, “You don’t have to be super big to make quality stuff.”

It can take about 20 days, on average, from the time of drop-off to pickup, Mathews said. But, Borges added, the customer is in control.

“If an animal comes in and we see it’s good and it’s got a lot of fat, and they want to hang in longer, we can hang it for 30 days. We can do what they want,” he said.

“That’s what’s nice about those racks in there. You can pick and choose what cart you want to cut today.”

Eventually, LM Meats’ owners would like their own corral system to allow customers to drop off their cattle, reducing stress on the farmer and the animal.

LM Meats can be contacted at 208-420-7249, through its Facebook page or by email at seth@mathewsbeef.com. The address is 4477 N. 1900 E., Buhl.

Times-News: Why did you start the business?

Seth Mathews: It started about four years ago; we started on the building and the whole process of it. We farm all around here and we raise our own cattle that we sell. We couldn’t get into a butcher anywhere and so I was feeding animals way past what they should have been. So it was, “Let’s see what we can do here on the farm and go from there.” It was just to fill that void of what you do cause I was running out of options of what to do with my animals. And now here we are

Bruno Borges: There’s a lot of places around — but everybody is so full.

T-N: What has been your favorite part of doing this?

Seth: For us with the farm and everything, its seeing that thing go full cycle of an animal. Being able to put something out here where we can help the community and provide that relief. Cause on the other side of it, being a farmer, it was a major stress point the last few years of where do we gone what do we do?

So that’s been one of the fun parts, is kind of getting to see that come to fruition and we can take some of that stress off of people who were in the same boat.

One of the fun parts is getting to come in and see the different steaks coming out. There’s times I’m like, “I just want to take that home cause that looks like an amazing steak.”’

Bruno: When cutting an animal, we can look at it and see, man, this is really good stuff here. You can tell the difference with the animals just by pretty much the day we kill them. But once we start cutting into them, that’s when you really see the quality.

T-N: What is something you want the public to know that they may not know about you?

Seth: That we are getting there and at least come give us a shot. Take a look at it and see. Come out and walk through it. I think most people we’ve worked with now ... have been pretty happy with what we have done so far.

We had a guy come in and train these guys on a more grocery store cut, so even though its packaged beef, when you open up the packages, you’re getting a more grocery store-style cut.

That was one of the big things was, how do we get to the point where when people open it up they’re proud that they put their own animal out there. It’s an experience deal.

Give us a call with any questions. We‘ve got availability and we are ready to go. We can typically fit people in whenever.

