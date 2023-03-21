The popular Twin Falls self-serve frozen yogurt shop, Kiwi Loco, is under new ownership and open again for business.

Sokry Heng and her husband, Yip Tse, who also own Boba Blast Tea House and Asian Food Market, bought Kiwi Loco last year when the original owners put it up for sale.

Heng and Tse held a grand opening for the new Kiwi Loco location, which they ended up combining with Boba Blast Tea House. They are located at 828 Blue Lakes Blvd N., open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone number is 208-944-9150.

Times-News: What have been the challenges with taking over Kiwi Loco?

Heng: The transportation is hard. We get our yogurt straight from California. Boise is easy (to get products in), but Twin Falls is one of the hardest.

T-N: What are your goals for this place?

Heng: We plan on expanding. See what opportunities come about, and hope to expand.

T-N: How long have you been in the business?

Heng: My husband and I opened Asian Food Market in 2002. We built everything from scratch (with Asian Food Market and Boba Blast Tea House). Kiwi Loco is the first one we bought as a pre-owned business.

T-N: Why did you want to buy Kiwi Loco?

Heng: It was not planned, actually. I thought (our other businesses) were enough for me. But the owners put it up for sale and my husband wanted to buy it. I told him I didn’t want any more businesses, but he told me to just take a look. I came in here to take a look and I really liked it.

T-N: What is your favorite yogurt and Boba blast drink to get?

Heng: Peach iced tea and passion fruit iced tea (for the Boba). I like them because they are light, even though the milk tea sells the most. For yogurt, I like the white chocolate mousse and the original tart.