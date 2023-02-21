JEROME — Tiger Zone, a new bowling alley and family fun center, is under construction and expected to be open by April.

The bowling alley has been around for years, but only previously available for league play. New owner Kevin Higley, however, is turning it into a fun place for the community that will also include an arcade. A concession stand will sell pizza, hamburgers, sandwiches and salads.

The name “Tiger Zone” came from Higley’s support for Jerome High School and also to emphasize that this is a community project.

Higley has hired Byron Hager and Nichole Licano to work alongside him.

“Byron has been working since June and has gotten the pinsetters working better than they have worked in 20 plus years,” Higley said. “Nichole Licano will eventually be the manager, but her main focus is getting the kitchen up and going and once that’s done, she’ll start taking over more stuff.”

Tiger Zone will be located at 159 W. Ave. in Jerome. For more information, call 208-324-5292 or email kevin@jerometigerzone.com

Times-News: What is something that will make Tiger Zone different?

Higley: Everything is brand-new, other than the lane itself and the pinsetter in the back. But brand-new programming. Nobody in the area has anything this updated. Brand-new seating. As soon as we get open, you’ll be able to get on your phone and schedule games and put in shoe sizes. If you have a family with kids who need bumpers, it’ll automatically go up and down for whoever it’s programmed for.

T-N: When will it be open for the public?

Higley: I’m hoping by April we’re cooking pizzas in here. I’m doing everything I can. We might not have the front completely done and 100% everything, but we will have it open where we are doing something, more than what we’re doing now.

T-N: Why did you decide to open this?

Higley: I own the building across the street. I’m sitting over there and I see the sign go up that says, “Bowling alley for sale.” To make a long story short, I looked at the numbers and the building and what the owner was asking. It seemed like a fair deal, so I called my wife and asked, “Do you want to open a bowling alley.”

All Jerome had was a bowling alley that hadn’t been open in years (to the public). ... The theater shut down and so there’s nothing really to do over here. So, we are excited to have something here in Jerome. The community seems to be coming together and is excited about it.

T-N: What is something that the public might not know about Tiger Zone?

Licano: We are going to try to keep it a fun and exciting place and keep it a family environment.

Higley: We do have leagues in here, but my wife and I decided, even before we bought it, that we want families to be able to come have fun. That’s what we are shooting for and that’s our main goal.

Tiger Zone Family Fun Center The bowling lanes inside the new Tiger Zone Family Fun Center in Jerome. "Everything is brand-new, other than the lane itself and the pinsetter in the back," owner Kevin Higley said. "Nobody in the area has anything this updated." Tiger Zone Family Fun Center Bowling pins sit on the pinsetter inside Tiger Zone in Jerome on Feb. 17. Tiger Zone Family Fun Center Workers continue with remodeling on the outside of the former Jerome Bowl building on Feb. 17. The new Tiger Zone Family Fun Center is expected to be open by April in the same location. Tiger Zone Family Fun Center New seating at Tiger Zone on February 17, 2023 in Jerome. Owner Kevin Higley said that the seating they got is the wrong color and are going to be replacing it with green seats. Tiger Zone Family Fun Center Bowling pins sit in the back behind the bowling lanes at Tiger Zone on February 17, 2023 in Jerome.