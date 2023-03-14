If you’re looking for something new and different to do around town, need a place for a birthday party or want to settle a family debate, try out Blast Masters.

Blast Masters is an indoor Nerf arena, owned by Don Sawyer and his son Donny.

According to Don, before they took over in November, the place had been closed for about a year and not a lot of people knew it was there. He hopes to change that by having a new location, placing more advertisements and taking a greater role in the community.

Blast Masters is open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays and from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The indoor arena is located at 260 Second Ave. S., Twin Falls. For more information, call 208-536-0225 or go online to blastmastersarena.com.

Times-News: Why did you open/buy this place?

Don Sawyer: It was really kind of an accident. The previous owner put it up for sale and I just happened to see the ad on Facebook. So I called my kids and said, “What do you guys think?” and they said, “That looks like it could be fun,” and so we just jumped in.

T-N: What kind of events do you do here?

Sawyer: We do have two party rooms. Even today, the home school group here in Twin Falls booked out the place for a couple hours this morning. So we do private events, birthday parties, just walk-ins.

Private events like this morning, we do outside of business hours where you can have the whole place. So, Mondays and Tuesday nights, sometimes during the day or even after-hours.

T-N: What are your goals and plans for the future?

Sawyer: When summer comes along, we have this big back lot where we could do some stuff outside. We are looking at getting some of the inflatables. We do have some things scheduled with the Boys & Girls Club, as well.

T-N: What was challenging about taking over the business?

Sawyer: Finding a place we could afford and getting through the permitting process. Then once open, it’s getting known, so you spend those days like this afternoon where there’s nobody here> But, then last Saturday, there was almost no break and it was just packed the whole day.

T-N: What has been the rewarding part?

Sawyer: Just watching the families, and watching the parents play with the kids and the kids have such a blast. So that has been the best part for me. You get the dads out there all gung-ho, and sliding across the floor.

One of my funnest stories is that we had a birthday party going on and there was a grandpa and he went out to play with the kids. We were in here talking to his wife and she said that he kept saying, “One more round, that’s it,” and then eight rounds later, he’s still out there. So that was fun.

T-N: What do you want the public to know?

Sawyer: We are family-owned, by me and my oldest son. There’s almost always one of us here. Families have a great time here. Even if you don’t think you’ll have fun shooting your kids, you will!

Blast Masters indoor Nerf arena Blast Masters Nerf arena Blast Masters co-owner Don Sawyer poses for a photo in front of a wall of Nerf guns at Blast Masters in downtown Twin Falls. Don and his son D… Blast Masters Nerf arena The indoor arena at Blast Masters in Twin Falls. Blast Masters Nerf arena Blast Masters is located in Twin Falls at 260 Second Ave. S. Blast Masters Nerf arena Nerf guns hang on pegs on March 9, 2023, at Blast Masters in downtown Twin Falls. Blast Masters Nerf arena A black light shines in the indoor Nerf arena on March 9, 2023, at Blast Masters in downtown Twin Falls. Blast Masters brings Nerf battles to downtown Twin Falls Leena Peterson, 4, and her father Lyle Peterson shoot their Nerf guns during a battle Thursday at Blast Masters in downtown Twin Falls. Blast Masters brings Nerf battles to downtown Twin Falls Lyle Peterson helps load his daughters Nerf gun Thursday at Blast Masters in downtown Twin Falls. Blast Masters brings Nerf battles to downtown Twin Falls Lyle Peterson takes aim at his son Lincoln Peterson, 7, during a Nerf battle Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Blast Masters in downtown Twin Falls. Southern Idaho Entertainment Blast Masters brings Nerf battles to downtown Twin Falls Blast Masters offers up a place for Nerf battles among friends and family.