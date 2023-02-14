TWIN FALLS — Whether you’re a local and already familiar with Daisy’s Olde Time Confections or you’re new around here, it’s a great time to check out what’s new in the shop.

When Daisy’s opened over 25 years ago, it was simply an old-time ice cream store. It’s become much more in the years since.

Daisy’s recently finished remodeling its front room to help with its evolution as a small business. The remodel allows more space for customers, as well as for more equipment — including a commercial-sized air fryer that’s on the way. The additional space also enhances safety for workers around hot stoves.

Daisy’s Old Time Confections, located at 1886 Addison Ave. E., in Twin Falls, is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The shop’s number is 208-733-7171.

Times-News: How long have you been managing Daisy’s and what has been your favorite part of it?

Monica Garcia: For about a year. It’s totally different from what I have managed in the past because of the interaction. Its a lot more family. You get a lot of smaller kids. It’s just more homey than a food chain because you see them come in and out. These guys you see quite frequently so you get to know them by their names. They’re just more regular customers.

T-N: What’s your best seller?

Monica: The caramels, chocolate-covered cinnamon bears and chocolate-covered gummy bears. Those are pretty popular. But, of course, we are known for the volcano drinks. And a lot of people are just starting to figure out that we have so many different options on the menu; that we have ice cream, we have sandwiches, that we make homemade soups. We’re not just a candy shop.

T-N: What inspired the remodel?

Monica: We wanted to bring a fresh look to Daisy’s. We wanted to be able to grow and with the previous set up, it just didn’t give us room to expand. If we had large groups like a large birthday party, it took up the whole space and no one else could come in. So this gives us extra seating, more space to walk around and doesn’t feel like you’re confined so tight. It also showcases all of the candy in one space. We also now have an ice cream case so kids can see the ice cream and also see us making stuff. It will allow us to bring in more items down the road. We are looking at adding some different menu items and (this remodel) will allow us to do that with the space we’ve created.

We’ve been listening to the customers of what they want and have been trying to make those changes for them.

T-N: What is something the public might not know about Daisy’s?

Monica: We still pair up with the schools to do free volcanoes for the kids. We will ship gifts out for people, that’s an option we have as well. We are looking to bring in some local vendors. For Valentine’s Day, we paired up with Julia’s Delicious to sell her items here. So we are looking for local bakers and vendors who want to get their stuff out there. We are also going to be having a girl scout troop to come sell cookies. We want to be more than a candy store. We want to be able to help the other small independent bakers that are out there that just don’t get enough attention or support.

Close 1 of 7 Daisy's Olde Time Confections Manager Monica Garcia poses for a photo inside Daisy's Olde Time Confections in Twin Falls. Daisy's Olde Time Confections The recently remodeled front room inside Daisy's Olde Time Confections in Twin Falls. Daisy's Olde Time Confections Bags of caramel sit on the shelf at Daisy's Olde Time Confections last week. Daisy's Olde Time Confections Shelves are filled with candy and other treats last week at Daisy's Olde Time Confections in Twin Falls. Daisy's Olde Time Confections Suckers in the shape of Idaho sit on a display case on February 9, 2023, at Daisy's Olde Time Confections in Twin Falls. Daisy's hopes to help other Idaho businesses by selling their products. Daisy's Olde Time Confections Caramel truffles inside a display case on February 9, 2023 at Daisy's Olde Time Confections in Twin Falls. Daisy's Olde Time Confections The front of Daisy's Old Time Confections on February 9, 2023, in Twin Falls. Daisy's oringally opened as an ice cream store 25 years ago.