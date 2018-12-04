Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — Gary Shook, Beverly Shook and Justin Winson of Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty have received two Luxury Property designations for 2018 from Coldwell Banker Global Luxury:

  • A Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist designation for demonstrating exceptional knowledge, experience and expertise in the luxury home market.
  • A Coldwell Banker Global Luxury designation for meeting specific sales and education requirements.

These company designations are recognized as exceptional, worldwide, by Coldwell Banker and other real estate brokerages and franchise associations.

