TWIN FALLS — Real Trends has released its much-anticipated America’s Best Real Estate Professionals list which features Idaho’s Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty. It appears twice on America’s Best report.
The Get Shook Team was ranked 13th in Teams by Sides and Justin Winson was ranked 28th in Individuals by Sides for Idaho. The Get Shook team completed 166 combined transactions, while Justin Winson had 65 transactions.
“As a team, we are thrilled to have made the list not once, but twice,” Gary Shook, owner and managing director of Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty, said in a statement. “What we bring to the table every day is a spirit of hard work, dedication and perseverance. It is truly nice when this ethic pays off, and we are publicly recognized.”
America’s Best Real Estate Professionals honors America’s finest real estate agents from all across the country. Nearly 14,500 U.S. real estate sales associates from every state are featured in America’s Best. Those ranked are among the top half of 1 percent of 1.4 million licensed real estate professionals in the United States. The report is divided into four categories: Individual agents by sales volume and transaction sides and teams by sales volume and transaction sides.
For more information, go to cbdistinctive.com.
