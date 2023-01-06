Cloverleaf Farm Market holds their first wine tasting of 2023

TIMES-NEWS
TWIN FALLS — Cloverleaf Farm Market held its first wine tasting of the year on Friday evening in downtown Twin Falls.
The market offered several wines from seven Idaho wineries during the event that also included the sounds and melodies of the band Uppa' Creek starting at 6 pm.
Tickets and future event information can be found on their Facebook page Cloverleaf Farm Market.
The newly opened Cloverleaf Farm Market sells that famous Cloverleaf ice cream. But there’s a lot more. “It’s all Idaho,” manager Shelby Scott said.
