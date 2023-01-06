 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cloverleaf Farm Market holds their first wine tasting of 2023

A first Friday Idaho wine tasting event

From left, Nate Baecht and Mellissa Baecht try wines during a tasting event highlighting several Idaho wineries Friday evening, Jan. 6, 2023, at Cloverleaf Farm Market in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Cloverleaf Farm Market held its first wine tasting of the year on Friday evening in downtown Twin Falls. 

Cloverleaf Farm Market held their first wine tasting of 2023 on Friday evening in downtown Twin Falls. 

The market offered several wines from seven Idaho wineries during the event that also included the sounds and melodies of the band Uppa' Creek starting at 6 pm. 

Tickets and future event information can be found on their Facebook page Cloverleaf Farm Market. 

A first Friday Idaho wine tasting event

Employee Aubrey Stansberry pours a red wine during a wine tasting event highlighting several Idaho wineries Friday evening, Jan. 6, 2023, at Cloverleaf Farm Market in downtown Twin Falls.
A first Friday Idaho wine tasting event

Employee Aubrey Stansberry serves wines from seven different Idaho wineries during a wine tasting event Friday evening, Jan. 6, 2023, at Cloverleaf Farm Market in downtown Twin Falls.
