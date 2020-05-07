Clif Bar names new CEO

TWIN FALLS — One of the Magic Valley's largest employers has a new CEO.
Clif Bar, which has a 300,000-square-foot bakery in Twin Falls, announced Thursday that Sally Grimes will be its CEO effective June 1.
The Emeryville, California-based company said owners and current co-CEOs Gary Erickson and Kit Crawford will remain on the company’s board of directors.
Grimes has expertise building global brands, businesses and high performing teams, the company said in its announcement. She was group president at Tyson Foods, where she oversaw its $10 billion prepared foods business.
“Growth has a broader meaning at Clif Bar. To us, it’s an opportunity to take care of people, be of service to our communities and help build a more equitable and sustainable food system,” Erickson said in a statement. “Sally’s passion for what makes Clif unique will benefit our company culture and her track record for innovative thinking will help take us to the next level. We are thrilled to have Sally leading us forward.”
Erickson founded Clif Bar nearly 30 years ago.
“I am honored to join this extraordinary company at a time when people are looking to brands to lead by example, something Clif Bar has been doing for nearly 30 years,” Grimes said. “Clif is in a unique position to not only innovate, but also drive meaningful change in our food system. Their focus on the long game is inspiring and offers endless potential. I can’t wait to get started.”
Prior to joining Tyson Foods, Grimes held senior leadership positions at Kraft Foods, Newell Rubbermaid and The Hillshire Brands Company. She has received many industry honors, including being named to Fortune’s “Most Powerful Women to Watch” and Fast Company’s “Top 100 Most Creative People in Business.” She received an MBA from University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
