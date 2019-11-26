{{featured_button_text}}
Pizza industry

An employee cuts a pizza at a Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Detroit on in 2016. 

 SEAN PROCTOR, BLOOMBERG

TWIN FALLS — The City Council approved a new Domino's on Monday.

The Domino's initially passed through Planning and Zoning in September, but appeared before City Council after an appeal by an person who lives near the incoming restaurant. 

The city's second Domino's will be at 1869 Addison Ave. East and will have a drive thru. 

Ronald Burns, who lives near the proposed Domino’s, appealed the new restaurant’s application. He previously expressed concerns that the business would cause unwanted late-night commotion because of its late hours.

The Domino's drive thru is for those who have per-ordered their pizza.

The restaurant’s owner, Patrick Clysdale, said in September that demand from Chobani and Clif Bar employees played a role in his decision to open a second location.

The City Council unanimously approved the Domino’s, with effectively one condition: An added clarification that screening around the property be “constructed of solid material, in order to eliminate light intrusion on the adjacent residential properties to the north.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments