Education Report

Pre-packaged bags of food for the Backpack Food Program sit in a bin Jan. 31 at Lincoln Elementary School in Twin Falls. The school is giving out 40 bags of food through the program this week.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — One in six students attending Idaho schools is food insecure, so Chobani has partnered with the Idaho Foodbank to feed kids and fuel learning.

For the month of September, Chobani is sponsoring the foodbank’s Backpack Program for seven schools in the Twin Falls School District. This service ensures that chronically hungry kids have access to food over the weekend; it provides them a nutritious package of kid-friendly meals every Friday.

Participating schools include Bickel, Harrison, Lincoln, Morningside, Oregon Trail, Perrine and Sawtooth elementary schools.

According to Karen L. Vauk, president and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank, the partnership with Chobani is instrumental to the mission of providing hungry Idahoans access to healthy food.

“As a former elementary teacher, I saw first-hand what happens to a child’s behavior and ability to learn when they are hungry,” Vauk said in a statement. “We are grateful to compassionate partners like Chobani, who enable us to provide children with the nutrition they need to grow up and live happy, active lives.”

