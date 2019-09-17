TWIN FALLS — One in six students attending Idaho schools is food insecure, so Chobani has partnered with the Idaho Foodbank to feed kids and fuel learning.
For the month of September, Chobani is sponsoring the foodbank’s Backpack Program for seven schools in the Twin Falls School District. This service ensures that chronically hungry kids have access to food over the weekend; it provides them a nutritious package of kid-friendly meals every Friday.
Participating schools include Bickel, Harrison, Lincoln, Morningside, Oregon Trail, Perrine and Sawtooth elementary schools.
You have free articles remaining.
According to Karen L. Vauk, president and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank, the partnership with Chobani is instrumental to the mission of providing hungry Idahoans access to healthy food.
“As a former elementary teacher, I saw first-hand what happens to a child’s behavior and ability to learn when they are hungry,” Vauk said in a statement. “We are grateful to compassionate partners like Chobani, who enable us to provide children with the nutrition they need to grow up and live happy, active lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.