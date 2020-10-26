Chobani raises hourly wage 15%

TWIN FALLS — Chobani is raising its minimum wage.

Starting in the first quarter of 2021, all hourly Chobani employees will make a minimum of $15 an hour, a 15% increase over the $13 minimum rate the company currently pays.

The change will increase earnings for workers at Chobani’s Twin Falls plant, and for staff at the yogurt giant’s upstate New York plant. For comparison, many fast food restaurants in Twin Falls start in the $9-per-hour range.

The average per hour earnings for an employee at the Twin Falls and upstate New York plants will soon be $19 an hour. Chobani’s Twin Falls factory, the largest yogurt facility in the world, has about 1,000 employees, 70% of whom are hourly workers.

The company is also raising the starting wages for its New York City hourly employees to $18 an hour.

“Raising our base starting salary is the right thing to do and we hope other businesses, particularly food manufacturers, feel the same as we all work toward rebuilding our country,” Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said in a press release.