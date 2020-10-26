 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chobani raises hourly wage 15%
0 comments
alert top story

Chobani raises hourly wage 15%

{{featured_button_text}}
Chobani raises minimum wage

CEO Hamdi Ulukaya makes jokes during a ceremony for the new Global R&D Center last summer at Chobani in Twin Falls. The Greek yogurt giant will now be paying its workers a minimum of $15 an hour, more than double Idaho's minimum wage. 

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Chobani is raising its minimum wage.

Starting in the first quarter of 2021, all hourly Chobani employees will make a minimum of $15 an hour, a 15% increase over the $13 minimum rate the company currently pays.

The change will increase earnings for workers at Chobani’s Twin Falls plant, and for staff at the yogurt giant’s upstate New York plant. For comparison, many fast food restaurants in Twin Falls start in the $9-per-hour range.

The average per hour earnings for an employee at the Twin Falls and upstate New York plants will soon be $19 an hour. Chobani’s Twin Falls factory, the largest yogurt facility in the world, has about 1,000 employees, 70% of whom are hourly workers.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The company is also raising the starting wages for its New York City hourly employees to $18 an hour. 

“Raising our base starting salary is the right thing to do and we hope other businesses, particularly food manufacturers, feel the same as we all work toward rebuilding our country,” Chobani CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said in a press release.

Idaho’s minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, the lowest allowed by federal law. The federal government hasn’t increased the minimum wage in over a decade. Some nearby states have significantly higher minimum wage levels than Idaho’s, for instance, Washington’s minimum wage is $13.50, while both Oregon and California are at $12 an hour.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News