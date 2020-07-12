Chobani oat drink selling like hotcakes, already second in oat drink sales

“The big bet seems to be paying off,” he said. “Oat is definitely the darling of plant-based.”

Chobani will be ramping up distribution of its existing oat products this month and in August, as well as introducing new oat products this summer and winter.

According to Nielsen data, oat milk saw a dramatic spike in demand in March when consumers stocked their cupboards and refrigerators in anticipation of the pandemic — depending on the week, oat milk sales were as much as quadruple what they’d been the year before. Oat drinks are more shelf-stable than traditional dairy products.

McGuiness said he thinks there are a few reasons oat drinks are doing so well. For one, they’re more environmentally friendly than almond drinks — almond production requires huge amounts of water.

On top of that, oat tastes better than almond and cashew, McGuinness said.

Chobani’s quick success with oat beverages is partly due to the Twin Falls factory. A lot of oat beverage companies are co-manufacturing their products, McGuinness explained, while Chobani is making its foods in-house. Brand recognition is playing a role, too. There are a lot of oat drink companies that no one’s ever heard of, he said, so when they see Chobani on the label, they trust it.