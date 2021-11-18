Chobani moves forward in IPO process

TWIN FALLS — Chobani filed for an initial public offering of stock, or IPO, on Wednesday.

According to Forbes, the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to trade under the Nasdaq symbol of "CHO." The greek-yogurt maker could be valued at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported in February.

Chobani employs more than 900 people in the Magic Valley at what it says is the world’s largest yogurt factory. The company started by manufacturing Greek yogurt but has since started making coffee, coffee creamers and oat milk.

Including with the filing was information about the company's finances.

Chobani saw a net loss of $24 million on net sales of $1.2 billion for the last nine months, ending Sept. 26, according to Bloomberg. During the same period last year, the company had a loss of $21 million on $1.06 billion in sales.

In the filing statement, the company said 91% of its sales come from North America and Chobani products are sold at about 95,000 locations, Bloomberg reported.

A Chobani spokesperson confirmed the filing but decline to comment further.

This news comes four months after Chobani filed a confidential registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This week's announcement is the next step in the process.

