 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Chobani moves forward in IPO process

Chobani

Chobani operates the world's largest yogurt factory in Twin Falls.

 Courtesy

TWIN FALLS — Chobani filed for an initial public offering of stock, or IPO, on Wednesday. 

According to Forbes, the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to trade under the Nasdaq symbol of "CHO." The greek-yogurt maker could be valued at more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported in February. 

Chobani employs more than 900 people in the Magic Valley at what it says is the world’s largest yogurt factory. The company started by manufacturing Greek yogurt but has since started making coffee, coffee creamers and oat milk.

Including with the filing was information about the company's finances. 

Chobani saw a net loss of $24 million on net sales of $1.2 billion for the last nine months, ending Sept. 26, according to Bloomberg. During the same period last year, the company had a loss of $21 million on $1.06 billion in sales.

In the filing statement, the company said 91% of its sales come from North America and Chobani products are sold at about 95,000 locations, Bloomberg reported. 

People are also reading…

A Chobani spokesperson confirmed the filing but decline to comment further.

This news comes four months after Chobani filed a confidential registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This week's announcement is the next step in the process.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What happens when your financial advisor retires before you do

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News