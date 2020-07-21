Chobani launches new plant-based probiotic drink, modified yogurt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Chobani continues to branch out beyond yogurt.

After launching oat-based products and coffee creamers last fall, the Greek yogurt giant is unveiling new beverages and a modified yogurt this month.

The company announced Chobani Complete, a nutrition-focused beverage and yogurt, and Chobani Probiotic, a dairy-free, fermented drink similar to kombucha. Both products were designed in Twin Falls, and they’re made in the Idaho plant.

Chobani says these new foods and drinks are functional — they’re made with specific nutrition goals in mind.

“(Consumers) want healthier foods and drinks to calm their minds, restore their bodies and replenish their energy,” Chobani President Peter McGuinness said in the announcement.

Chobani Complete is lactose-free (the lactose is removed with a special straining method). For some people, lactose-free products are easier to digest. The new yogurt and drink are also protein-rich and include no added sugars. They’re good for before or after workouts and designed to provide nutrition to people with busy lives, the company says.